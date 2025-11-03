As food prices continue to rise and with the recent halt of the SNAP program this past weekend, many New Jersey families are facing even more difficult times putting meals on the table.

Thankfully, the heart of our community continues to shine through. Local food pantries and soup kitchens across Ocean and Monmouth Counties are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry.

Fullfill, one of the leading hunger-relief organizations in New Jersey, has compiled a detailed list of food pantries and soup kitchens across the area to help families find the support they need right now. From Toms River to Lakewood, Brick, and beyond, these local organizations are opening their doors and serving with compassion.

Where to Find Help

Ocean County offers numerous food pantries and community kitchens that provide groceries and warm meals throughout the week. Most pantries operate on specific days and hours, so it’s best to check ahead or call before visiting. Many ask for proof of residency, while others simply welcome anyone in need.

Local soup kitchens are also playing a vital role, providing freshly prepared meals for families, seniors, and individuals who may not have access to cooking facilities. Volunteers have been working tirelessly to meet the rising demand.

A Time to Give Back

While many residents are turning to these services for help, there’s also an urgent need for donations and volunteers. Nonperishable foods such as canned vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, and cereal are always in demand. Monetary donations go even further — allowing pantries to purchase fresh produce, dairy, and other essentials in bulk.

If you’re in a position to help, even a small act of kindness can make a big difference. Consider donating to your local food pantry, organizing a community food drive, or volunteering at a nearby soup kitchen.

Community Support Matters

This is a time for neighbors to support neighbors. New Jersey has always been known for its strong sense of community, and that spirit is needed now more than ever. If you or someone you know needs assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to one of the many organizations in Ocean County offering food support.

Keep Reading: Christmas Wand Trend 2025

Fullfill’s website and social media pages offer an updated list of operating food pantries and soup kitchens in both Ocean and Monmouth Counties, complete with contact information, days, and hours of operation.

Together, We Can Make a Difference

The end of the SNAP program has left a gap that our communities are now working hard to fill. With compassion, teamwork, and generosity, we can make sure every family has food on their table. Whether you give time, food, or funds, every contribution helps, and together, we can make sure no one in Ocean and Monmouth County goes hungry.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker