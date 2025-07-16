Let’s face it, just about every home in Ocean County has a freezer. Whether it's in the kitchen, garage, or tucked away in the basement. And with recent power outages hitting spots like Toms River and all across the Jersey Shore, this simple hack is pure gold.

Power Outages in New Jersey Are More Common Than You Think

Power outages are no stranger to New Jersey. According to Nature’s Generator, nearly 70% of outages across the U.S. are caused by weather, think heavy rain, wild wind, lightning, and yes, even those occasional nor’easters we know all too well.

Why Every Ocean County, NJ Freezer Needs This Hack

Now, when the lights go out, what’s the first thing we panic about? All. That. Food.

And we've all heard the advice: “Whatever you do, don’t open the fridge or freezer!”

But here's a clever little trick that's making waves and it might just save your stash of pizza rolls and pork roll.

The Quarter-in-a-Mug Trick: How It Works

Grab a mug. Fill it with water. Pop it in the freezer.

Once it’s frozen solid, place a quarter on top of the ice and stick it back in the freezer.

What to Do If the Quarter Sinks

Here's the genius part: If you come home after a power outage and that quarter is at the bottom of the mug? Uh-oh. That means the ice melted and refroze—so your food probably isn’t safe to eat.

But if the coin’s still chilling on top? You're good to go.

Simple, smart, and seriously, why didn’t we think of this sooner, Jersey?

