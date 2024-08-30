Surprising This Fast Food Restaurant Beats Out Chick-Fil-A as the Favorite in New Jersey

I know, I know it's fast food. Sometimes we all have to go for it and we're thankful for that drive-thru when in a rush running here and there throughout the day.

It could be lunch or dinner, I'm not sure if this place serves breakfast. But, it's now one of the fast food restaurants in America, beating Chick-Fil-A, really?

Chick-Fil-A will always be my daughter's favorite. I don't care where we are and what we're hungry for, she'll always say is there a Chick-Fil-A near by?

Chick-Fil-A has been the nation's number one fast food choice for years.

Move over Chick-Fil-A there's a new (old) chicken at top of the of the list.

New Jersey loves Chick-Fil-A and that Chick-Fil-A loves New Jerseyans. I still it's the number one go-to in the Garden State. It spent nine years in the #1 spot on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice list of America’s favorite fast-food restaurants but that winning streak has come to an end for their new 2024 list.

What is America's new favorite fast food restaurant beating Chick-Fil-A?

KFC moved into one of the top spots as America's favorite fast food restaurant. Could it be their mac & cheese? Doubt it, it's their chicken and their chicken buckets.

There are 60 KFC locations in New Jersey. We have several here at the Jersey Shore. I will tell you the one thing I absolutely love from KFC, their coleslaw - I know weird, but so true.

In the number one spot for America's favorite fast food is Del Taco, not as popular on the east coast. I'm not familiar with this one. Taco Bell and Arby's made the list and others made the top 10.

