As the crisp air of autumn settles in, New Jersey transforms into a tapestry of vibrant reds, oranges, and golds. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the height of fall foliage in the Garden State typically falls between mid-October and early November.

Enter the ultimate two-day fall foliage road trip in New Jersey. This carefully crafted route is designed to maximize your experience of the state’s breathtaking autumn landscapes while keeping things manageable, thanks to the Farmers' Almanac and Cultural Creatives Facebook Page.

Why New Jersey is the Ultimate Destination for Fall Foliage

This road trip is from winding country roads to the scenic riverbanks and charming small towns, you’ll encounter the very best of New Jersey’s seasonal beauty in just a weekend.

______________________________________________________________________

Here are the approximate driving times between stops:

Belleplain → Batsto Village: ~45 min (30 miles)

Batsto Village → Buttermilk Falls: ~1 hr 15 min (55 miles)

Buttermilk Falls → Washington Crossing: ~1 hr 15 min (55 miles)

Washington Crossing → Worthington State Forest: ~1 hr 30 min (65 miles)

Worthington → High Point State Park: ~1 hr 15 min (50 miles)

High Point → Ringwood State Park: ~1 hr (45 miles)

Ringwood → Palisades Interstate Park: ~45 min (30 miles)

______________________________________________________________________

Along the way, expect to see dense forests ablaze with color, quaint farm stands offering fresh apple cider, and cozy local cafes perfect for a warm seasonal treat.

Cozy Stops and Scenic Spots That Make NJ Fall Adventures Unforgettable

Whether you’re an avid photographer, a nature enthusiast, or simply looking for a peaceful escape, this short but immersive journey promises to deliver the quintessential fall experience.

Read More: Popular Pharmacy is Closing More Stores, What About NJ Stores?

Fall in New Jersey is a fleeting but magical season, and a well-planned two-day adventure is the perfect way to capture it. So pack your camera, grab a sweater, and get ready to explore the Garden State in its most colorful attire. Your autumn escape is just a drive away!

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...