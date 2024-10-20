NEWS UPDATE: Cancer Rates In New Jersey County by County

This is a breakdown of cancer rates here in the Garden State and it's broken down county by county. The county with the lowest cancer rate is Hudson County, which finished at #21. The county with the highest cancer rate in New Jersey is Cape May County, which finished at #1.

Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New Jersey using data from the Centers for Disease Control.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New Jersey Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New Jersey using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

According to the American Cancer Society, "Cancer takes a devastating toll on New Jersey. One in two men and one in three women will get a cancer diagnosis in their lifetimes. More than half of all these diagnoses will occur after the age of 65. Cancer is the second most common cause of death after heart disease."

This weekend thousands will walk to bring awareness to breast cancer. The annual Making Strides Walk takes place in Point Pleasant Beach on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 beginning at 9 AM with opening ceremonies hosted by Townsquare Media personalities Shawn Michaels and Sue. Wear your pink and come to Point Pleasant Beach to show support during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

"Over the past three decades, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals and has grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. These 3- to 5-mile noncompetitive walks provide a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and people living with metastatic breast cancer, caregivers, and families alike."