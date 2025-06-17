Decision Time: Toms River Votes on Church Homeless Shelter Proposal

Church vs. Council: Shelter Plan Gets Green Light (or Denied) in Toms River

Homeless Shelter Battle Ends… for Now — Toms River Moves Forward

New Jersey Church's homeless shelter proposal: Fate Has Been Decided. After months of debate, there is now an answer to a proposed homeless shelter in Toms River.

What is the Decision On the Proposed Toms River Homeless Shelter?

After nearly eight months of debate, the fate of the proposed homeless shelter at Christ Episcopal Church in Toms River appears it's a thumbs down for the plan.

The Toms River Town Council rejected the plan for a 17-bed homeless shelter in Ocean County. The proposed site would have been on the grounds of Christ Episcopal Church at 415 Washington St, Toms River, NJ 08753.

What was the Toms River Council's Decision On the Proposed Church Homeless Shelter?

According to Patch, the Toms River Town Council rejected the plan for the 17-bed homeless shelter by a 5-2 vote this week.

According to Patch, "The 5-2 vote to deny approval to the project, which sought a variance because there are no homeless shelters permitted in the residential zone where the church sits, brought cheers from residents of the neighborhood."

