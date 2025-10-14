If you’re looking for the ultimate fall day trip, one New Jersey farm has officially made its mark on the national stage.

Reader’s Digest recently spotlighted Alstede Farms in Chester as one of the best pumpkin farms in the United States, and it’s easy to see why.

Get our free mobile app

According to readersdigest.com, a true first-generation family farm, Alstede Farms has built its reputation on sustainability, eco-conscious growing methods, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Pick Your Perfect Pumpkin

Each pumpkin, along with the hundreds of other produce varieties grown on-site, is cultivated with care, giving visitors the freshest possible taste of New Jersey’s harvest season.

Come autumn, the farm turns into a vibrant celebration of everything fall. Visitors can wander through towering corn mazes, meet friendly farm animals, and enjoy hayrides across scenic fields that showcase the beauty of Chester’s countryside.

Why Alstede Farms Deserves the Spotlight

It’s the kind of place that turns an ordinary weekend into a cherished family tradition.

Fall Fun for the Whole Family

Alstede Farms U-Pick experience is another highlight. Admission prices vary based on the container size, but every ticket includes access to many of the farm’s most popular activities. Whether you’re filling a basket with perfectly round pumpkins or capturing the perfect photo in the fields, it’s an outing that blends fun, freshness, and nostalgia.

Read More: Have You Tried the Latest Trend in New Jersey, Dirty Sodas?

From its sustainable practices to its wholesome family adventures, Alstede Farms proves that the Garden State knows how to do fall right. If you’re craving a slice of classic autumn magic, this Chester gem is the place to be.

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker