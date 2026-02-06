Beach badges in New Jersey go way back to the early 1900s. As more people started flocking to the Shore for summer fun, towns needed a simple way to pay for things like lifeguards, clean sand, and basic beach maintenance.

Get our free mobile app

So, around the 1910s and 1920s, they came up with beach badges. What began as a practical fix slowly turned into a classic Jersey Shore tradition that locals and visitors still recognize today.

Credit: Shawn Michaels via Townsquare Media Credit: Shawn Michaels via Townsquare Media loading...

We have gone to our local beach on Long Beach Island in Ship Bottom, and over the years, we collected many beach badges. Pictured above are just some of the badges we purchased over the years here in Ocean County.

Is There New Legislation Involving Beach Badges In New Jersey?

According to a recent article from NJ.com, "New Jersey lawmakers are considering a proposal that would give Jersey Shore towns the option of allowing teenagers on beaches for free or selling them reduced-price beach badges."

In addition, "The proposed law would also expand the number of military veterans eligible for free or discounted beach badges."

On the matter of military veterans, I would love to see "all" military veterans allowed free beach access; they deserve it!

I am also in favor of the kids 12-17 free access. The purpose is to give families a break when wanting to take the kids to the beach. According to the NJ.com report, "Under the proposed law, municipalities could adopt ordinances allowing children ages 12 to 17 to access Jersey Shore beaches for free or at a reduced rate. The current law limits no‑fee access to younger children. The legislation is designed to give beach towns more authority to ease the cost of a day at the Shore for families with teens."

Even though the bill cleared a state Senate committee, it still has a few steps to go. A matching version has to be discussed in the Assembly, then both the Senate and Assembly would need to vote on it.

If the measure passes there, the final step would be getting the governor’s signature before it officially becomes law.

What do you think?