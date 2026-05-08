Sometimes there is pressure naming a baby. It's an exciting time and picking a name can be stressful for New Jersey's new parents.

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Do we name the baby after a family member? Do we make it a unique name? Will his or her name be a popular name in their class? Then it's about the nicknames, see there's a lot to think about.

There are some things you should think of and I don't mean to make it more stressful for you but I had no idea some names are banned from New Jersey.

Names That Can’t Go on a Birth Certificate

On this list, there are some, let's just say, different names that are banned in New Jersey and beyond. Thanks to The Bump, several states have their own set of rules and regulations when it comes to naming your baby.

New Jersey's rules: "New Jersey bans parents from naming their child an obscenity. Numbers and symbols are also prohibited."

Think Twice Before Choosing a Baby Name in New Jersey

There are nine baby names that have been banned from the legal system in America in 2026. Some are not surprising, but maybe to some?

9 Baby Names Banned in New Jersey

King Queen Santa Claus III (No symbols) @ - (Isn't this a symbol?) Adolf Hitler Jesus Christ Messiah Majesty

There are interesting rules and names that are banned from all states.

Keep Reading: These New Jersey Grocery Prices are Going Up in 2026

Some states if parents can't agree on a first name, none will be listed on the birth certificate until both parents sign an agreement or a court selects a name for them.

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker