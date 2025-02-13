New Data: New Jersey Residents Struggling To Pay Rent and Mortgages

NJ Residents Finding It Harder To Pay Bills

New data is out and it shows that residents in the Garden State are having more difficulty paying their rent and mortgages. It's probably not a big surprise to anyone who actually lives here in New Jersey. Things can be expensive in Jersey and your biggest monthly bill is hard to deal with at times, hopefully less than more each month.

It's tough when you sit down each paycheck and do the bills. Groceries, electricity, gas, car insurance, etc. all add up, and you still have the rent or mortgage to deal with. It's probably best to start with the rent or mortgage and then work your way down through the other bills.

A recent article published by Patch looked at new financial data from Deeds.com and no surprise it says New Jersey residents are having trouble paying rent and mortgages. "The study found that more than 6.6 million U.S. households are behind on mortgage payments. Meanwhile, more than 9.4 million renters are struggling to pay rent."

When you looked further into the survey it showed that New Jersey was one of the top states that are struggling with rent and mortgages. "New Jersey came in at No. 5 for delinquencies, topped only by Mississippi, Illinois, Delaware, and Wyoming."

The Patch article also cited "On average, delinquencies ranged from 11 to 12 percent, with 5.57 percent of homeowners in New Jersey late on mortgages and 17.70 percent of renters in the Garden State late on rent payments."

If you are having difficulty paying rent or the mortgage maybe check out the Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance (ERMA) which is located at the state website NJ.com. Also, look at the post below that looks at ways to save money, it might just help you meet those monthly bills.

Another site to check is the Housing Support section on NJ.com. This section may have some ideas or solutions for you and your family.

Mortgage Canva loading...

