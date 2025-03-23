Never Say These 5 Things to a New Jerseyan, Ever

New Jersey is a state full of pride. We have huge personalities and very strong opinions, especially when it comes to our home in the Garden State.

Sometimes we might get overshadowed by flashier neighbors like New York, but in New Jersey WE will fiercely defend New Jersey, no matter what it takes.

There are always things you should never say to us unless you want an earful, I love working, playing and living in New Jersey.

The long, outdated joke about New Jersey having nothing but highways but it is old when someone from out of state asks the question, "Oh you're from New Jersey, what exit are you from?" Yes we have the Garden State Parkway, the Turnpike and many more highways, but locals can't stand this.

5 Things You Should Never Say to a New Jerseyan

#1 - NEW YORK PIZZA IS BETTER THAN NEW JERSEY PIZZA

Hands down, we have the best pizza, especially here at the Jersey Shore.

#2 - WHAT IS THERE TO DO IN NEW JERSEY? IT'S NOT NEW YORK

I simply say, "We have everything and more in New Jersey." What are you talking about?

#3 - WHY DOES IT SMELL IN NEW JERSEY?

What? Yes, we have industrial areas around Newark or refineries near the Turnpike, they might be a little smelly. But, the rest of the state smells amazing from the smell of pizza, garlic, French fries and the beautiful smell of the beach and ocean, you just can't beat it.

#4 - WHY DON'T YOU PUMP YOUR OWN GAS?

We are basically the only state in the United States where we don't pump our own gas. Once again, explaining this to a friend or family member that does not live here is exhausting. We as locals love it. We don't have to pump our gas in the rain. We don't have to pump our gas in the cold. Honestly, out-of-staters are just jealous.

#5 - WAWA STINKS

ONCE again, WHAT? Just stop it, if you do not have a Wawa close to you or you say it stinks, you are just jealous of the best convenience store around. I'm just not sure why anyone would say this, but it happens. Please don't say it to a New Jerseyan.

One more thing I can write about is the TV show, "Jersey Shore". We are not the TV show "Jersey Shore". PERIOD.

