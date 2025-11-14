Netflix to Invest $65 Million in Small Jersey Shore Town

Massive Windfall Could Transform Local Economy

Project Expected to Bring Jobs and Development

Residents React to Netflix’s Big Jersey Shore Move

A tiny Jersey Shore town is about to get a $65 million windfall from Netflix! Here’s how the streaming giant’s investment could transform the local economy.

According to reports, entertainment giant Netflix has big plans for the Garden State. A large-scale Netflix studio project proposed for the Jersey Shore could bring in close to $65 million in tax revenue for the local community over the next 30 years.

According to NJ.com, "Netflix recently secured final site plan approvals for both phases of its $903 million studio project at Fort Monmouth, a former U.S. Army base that spans the border of Eatontown and Oceanport near Route 35."

Netflix began in 1997 as a DVD rental-by-mail service founded by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in California. The company gained popularity by letting customers order movies online and receive them through the mail. In 2007, Netflix shifted its focus to streaming, allowing users to instantly watch movies and TV shows over the internet—a move that revolutionized home entertainment.

Over the years, it expanded globally and started producing its own original content, such as House of Cards and Stranger Things, becoming one of the world’s leading entertainment companies.

According to the NJ.com report, "Under the financial agreement, which applies only to the first phase of the project, Netflix is expected to pay about $64.8 million to Oceanport over 30 years through the PILOT. When an administrative fee is added, the total rises to roughly $66 million."

