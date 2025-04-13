Must Try! The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey Are Among Best In Nation

Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey Are Among Best In America

They are tasty, spicy (at times), affordable, and "finger-licking good." Chicken wings are like French fries from the 1970s, with an added protein punch. I enjoy wings with a ranch dip and some celery to cool me off in case it's a spicy wing. I also prefer a dryer wing to one that's dripping in sauce. That's how I like my wings.

Lovefood had an article that featured the best chicken wings around the nation and I think we are all curious where the best wings can be found in America. "Whether enjoyed as a sharing platter on a big game day or as a casual bar snack, chicken wings are a classic menu staple across America. All you need to do is choose how to have them: do you like yours smoked or deep fried, coated with an Asian sticky glaze, or served with Alabama white sauce on the side? Everyone has their favorite way of enjoying this all-American finger food – and we've found the best in every state."

So now onto us right here in New Jersey. Where do we find the "best" chicken wings in the Garden State. We are heading to Hudson County for the best wings at TaKorea BBQ in Harrison, New Jersey.

According to Lovefood, "At fusion joint TaKorea BBQ, which blends Korean barbecue with tacos and cocktails, the double fried wings are cooked twice to melt away the fat – leaving behind tender meat and a crunchy exterior. Customers say they're huge, incredible tasting, and totally worth the wait time. In terms of sauce options, the crowd favorite is the Crispy Soy; however, if you like your food to have some fire, opt for the Red Bull HOT."

I'll be honest, I want to try the "double-fried" wings, so next time I'm in that area I am going to swing by and get a serving or two :)

Where do you go for your favorite wings in New Jersey?

