Most/Least Expensive Counties To Purchase A Home In New Jersey

Some people dream of owning a home, and some people just simply do not want the expense, etc. and that's fine. Whatever your choice is, it's your choice. However, if you do want to be a "homeowner," price counts; in fact it's probably your biggest purchase in your lifetime.

Get our free mobile app

Home prices are expensive in New Jersey. According to a recent article by Patch, Zillow broke down the numbers when it comes to home buying here in the Garden State. "According to Zillow, the typical New Jersey home value is $542,608, though two counties have prices averaging under $300,000. Three counties have typical prices starting at $700,000 or more."

In addition, "The "typical home value" represent the values of all properties in the middle third of the market, not just the sale prices. It is calculated using the Zillow Home Value Index, or ZHVI."

So let's break it down to see where the most/least expensive home prices are in New Jersey. This list breaks it down to a county by county price tag. (Based on Average Home Value March 2025).

Top 5 Most Expensive Home Buying Counties

Bergen County ($719,155.00)

Cape May County ($712,423.00)

Monmouth County ($709,482.00)

Morris County ($661,217.00)

Somerset County ($636,697.00)

Top 5 Lowest Home Buying Counties

Cumberland County ($255,944.00)

Salem County ($273,752.00)

Camden County ($330,916.00)

Atlantic County ($358,702.00)

Gloucester County ($359,291.00)

So, as you can see, Bergen County has the highest average home price in New Jersey ($719,155.00) and Cumberland County has the lowest average price ($255,944.00). There is a difference of $463,211.00. WOW, that's a big difference.

Home Prices Canva loading...

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker