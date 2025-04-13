Most Popular Porch Light Colors and Meanings in New Jersey

In New Jersey, I see many of us using porch lights to show support for things and I think it's great. Did you ever wonder what the different colored lights meant? What do all these colors mean?

Of course, when it's holiday time like Christmas, Halloween, even Valentine's Day with the red light bulbs or orange for that special holiday.

I don't think I realized how many different colored porch lights there are and they mean something. But different porch lights could mean something significant.

6 different colored porch light bulbs and what they mean in New Jersey

GREEN - Veterans and Military Support and Lyme Disease

BLUE - Law Enforcement Support, Autism, and Alopecia Areata

RED - American Heart Association, Firefighters

PURPLE - Domestic Violence Support

YELLOW - Reduce Bugs

PINK - Breast Cancer Awareness

Thank you restoredecorandmore.com for all the different lightbulb meanings.

I had no idea. There is an orange lightbulb that is for Halloween and when you see a flashing porch light, your neighbor needs you.

It's something to think about when you go to the store and your are looking for a new porch light. Is there something that means a lot to you. Police Departments, Fire Departments, and our Military need celebrating every day.

These porch lights hold a lot of meaning for so many. They're more than just decorative or colorful. These colors are symbols of solidarity, awareness, or remembrance and each porch brightly colored light bulbs carries a message. For most people, it's deeply personal.

