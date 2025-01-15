Most Charming Lakeside Town In New Jersey Among Best In America

Best Lakeside Towns In America

What is so enchanting about a beautiful lake? Is it the gorgeous reflection at a fantastic sunset? Is it the calm and quiet sunrise each day? Is it the wildlife that shares this home with you? Is it a relaxing boat ride? or maybe the sounds of people swimming on a hot summer day? All of these scenarios, I think, make up why people find lakeside living such a beautiful way to live.

Love Exploring published an article that examined the BEST lakeside towns in America. "The US has lakes in pretty much every size and shape imaginable, from small “ponds” to bodies of water so huge it’s impossible to see from one shore to another."

Most Charming Lakeside Town In New Jersey

According to Love Exploring, the best lakeside town in New Jersey is Sussex County. Stanhope was selected for the Garden State as our most beautiful "lakeside" town. "Stanhope sprawls out from the western shore of Lake Musconetcong, a reservoir in Sussex County and part of Hopatcong State Park (the bigger lake of the same name is also nearby)."

If you are looking for a beautiful lakeside destination I highly recommend you travel to northwest New Jersey and visit Sussex County and make a stop in Stanhope. This section of the state is among some of the most beautiful in America and anyone who loves getting outdoors will love this trip. Be sure to bring your camera and maybe your hiking boots, you will not be disappointed.

