Most Beautiful Park In New Jersey

This is the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy fantastic parks around the nation, and of course, for us right here in the Garden State. Whether you love a good hike or maybe a picnic, or maybe you grab the camera and go out in search of beautiful sights and critters, spring is a perfect season to get outdoors.

Summer can get a bit intense, and of course, with the hot weather comes the bugs, and for us here in New Jersey we have a lot of bugs that can make things a bit itchy so now is a perfect time of year to take advantage of a nice park to get outdoors and enjoy.

"Love Exploring" did an article that outlined the "best parks in America," and of course, we are focusing on their pick for New Jersey. "America's national parks are famous, but their natural beauty is often matched by the country's underrated state parks. From mountain preserves to coastal oases, we reveal the most beautiful state park across America."

For us here in Jersey, Love Exploring listed High Point State Park in Sussex County as New Jersey's most beautiful park. "Spectacular views are the major drawcard of this state park in the north of New Jersey. It takes its name from High Point Monument, an imposing structure standing 1,803 feet above sea level that looks over bucolic areas of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The park also boasts plenty of serene hiking trails and the beautiful spring-fed Lake Marcia."

High Point New Jersey Canva loading...

