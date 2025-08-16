With this popular pharmacy closing of hundreds of stores nationwide before the end of the year, New Jersey residents are facing a growing concern: how will these shutdowns affect access to critical pharmacy services?

We've already had all Rite-Aid Stores close, and now more Walgreens closures are expected. Pharmacies are not doing very well. But, the Walgreens I go to in Bayville, is always packed now because of all the Rite-Aid customers that switched over. It seems like they are very busy right now.

Walgreens recently announced they will be closing they will be closing, according to nj.com: "500 stores are slated to close in 2025, and two New Jersey locations have already closed earlier in the summer."

Which New Jersey Locations Are at Risk?

We have over 180 Walgreen locations in New Jersey, will more pharmacies close in New Jersey before the end of the year?

Impact on Residents’ Access to Medications and Services

Pharmacies play a crucial role in healthcare beyond dispensing medications. Many provide vaccinations, health screenings, and professional guidance on everyday health concerns. The closure of stores could mean longer travel distances and added challenges, particularly for seniors or individuals with limited transportation options.

Those who rely on regular prescriptions for chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure. They may face disruptions if a nearby pharmacy shuts its doors. Having to switch to a different pharmacy or travel farther can interrupt treatment routines and create additional stress for patients managing ongoing health needs.

Read More: Will We Have a Snowy, Cold Fall in New Jersey?

As pharmacy doors close, the clock is ticking for residents who rely on regular prescriptions and essential health services.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster