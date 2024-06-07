More Restaurant Closures In New Jersey Due To Bankruptcy

It looks like we are going to see more closures due to bankruptcy for the popular seafood chain Red Lobster. The company recently filed and with that, they had closed some of their locations. No we are getting word that there will be more Red Lobsters going out of business.

A recent Patch article indicated, "Red Lobster, which abruptly closed more than 50 restaurants last month, revealed in bankruptcy court that it could close at least 125 locations as it tries to recoup losses from its endless shrimp promotion."

Red Lobster has said if they can't work things out these three Red Lobster locations are in danger of possibly closing. Maybe one of these is a Red Lobster that you have frequented.

3003 Route 130 South, Delran

4411 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

211 Route 17 South, Paramus

According to Patch, "Overall, Red Lobster has 12 eateries in New Jersey that remain open." These Red Lobster's include:

1298 Hooper Ave., Toms River

520 Highway 46, Wayne

700 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

1271 U.S. Route 22, Bridgewater

2100 Route 38, Cherry Hill

3255 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville

It is a shame seeing these Red Lobsters closing or in threat of closing, we always enjoyed going to Red Lobster with our kids when they were growing up. I definitely had a fondness for their cheddar biscuits, they were always tasty and we'd go through a couple of baskets lol. We would usually go to the Mays Landing Red Lobster or the Toms River Red Lobster, these two locations are still open.

Going Out of Business CANVA loading...

