Mister Softee Is Coming To Jenkinson’s Boardwalk This Spring🍦

A Delicious New Addition On The Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach

Before you know it the sun will be back and it's gonna heat up and folks will be flocking to the beach. One of the most beautiful beaches is situated right in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. This town has beautiful homes, great local businesses, fantastic beaches, and a really cool boardwalk.

One of my favorite boardwalks in New Jersey is Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. It has something for everyone and this week we got news that Jenkinson's is adding another delicious treat to its already yummy line-up.

According to Jenkinson's Boardwalk (on their social media), they are adding the fan favorite Mr. Softee to their list of great eateries on the boardwalk. This sounds like a perfect fit during the summer on the boards at Jenkinson's. You can just picture having a delicious soft-serve cone with your favorite flavor on a beautiful summer day. Yum!

According to Jenkinson Boardwalk's Instagram "Mister Softee is officially coming to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk this Spring! Get ready to enjoy all your favorite soft-serve cones, sundaes, milkshakes, and exclusive Mister Softee classics like single and double dipped cones. It will be located at the top of the Arnold Avenue ramp."

So look for the new Mr. Softee on the Jenkinson's Boardwalk beginning later this spring and when its hot and sunny this summer grab yourself a soft serve cone and cool off with delicious ice cream. I think we are all getting ready for summer 2025 and it looks delicious!

