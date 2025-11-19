Ocean County Couple Hits &#8220;Second&#8221; $1M Scratch-Off Jackpot in 2025

Ocean County Couple Hits “Second” $1M Scratch-Off Jackpot in 2025

Shawn Michaels

Couple Wins Second $1M Scratch-Off Jackpot in 2025

Have you ever hit more than $20 on a scratch-off lottery ticket? I have not. Ever hit for a $1,000 on a lottery scratch-off? Okay, I'll ask: Have you ever won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off? You get where I'm goin, right?

 

In New Jersey, the odds of winning a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket vary by game, but they’re generally in the range of 1 in 2 trillion, since only a few top-prize tickets are printed for each game.

 

 

By the way,  the chance of winning twice is roughly 1 in 1.5–1.9 million, depending on the game.

 

NJ Lottery Confirms Rare Double Win

New Jersey Lottery officials said the Ocean County couple hit million-dollar jackpots twice in six months playing New Jersey Lottery scratch-off games.

 

 

 

 

According to a Patch post, "The couple, who lottery officials said chose to stay anonymous, won the $3 million jackpot in the Jackpot Millions game, officials said. The win comes just over six months after the couple won the $1 million prize in the Ultimate Spectacular."

 

Imagine winning the first million while scratching the ticket with a penny you found in a kitchen drawer! Then days later you win again! Amazing, and well, you gotta admit they had luck on their side.

 

The couple has two children, ages 5 and 11 months, and one on the way.

 

What is the most you have ever won on a lottery scratch-off ticket? We always love reading your feedback. Ever won a million dollars on a ticket?

 

 

