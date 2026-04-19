The midges are back in Ocean County, and if you live near the Jersey Shore, you’ve probably already noticed them.

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These weird little flying bugs always seem to show up once the weather starts warming up, although this year it feels like they arrived a little earlier than usual.

They look almost exactly like mosquitoes, which is why they catch so many people off guard, but they are actually midge bugs.

The good news is they’re mostly just annoying. From everything I’ve been reading, midges are not harmful, which makes them more of a nuisance than anything else. They tend to swarm around outdoor lights, patios, and damp areas, making it frustrating to sit outside at night.

Why Midges Are Showing Up Now

The recent stretch of warm weather across Ocean County is likely helping bring them out sooner. These bugs thrive in damp environments, especially around marshy areas, ponds, and neighborhoods close to the bay or shore.

Because so many Jersey Shore towns have the perfect mix of moisture and mild temperatures, midges always seem to find their way back every year.

Can Midges Bite?

This is where it gets confusing. Some people say they bite, while others say they never do. In many cases, the bugs people are seeing may be different types of midge species, which is why some seem harmless while others can leave behind a tiny irritating bite.

Either way, they are nowhere near as dangerous as mosquitoes and are not known for spreading the same kinds of diseases.

Home Remedy to Try

If you’re trying to get rid of them without calling in a professional, there’s one easy home remedy that may help.

Fill a small bowl with apple cider vinegar and add a few drops of liquid dish soap. The sweet smell can attract the midges, and once they land on the surface, the soap makes it difficult for them to escape.

It’s a simple trick, but it can help cut down on the number of bugs hanging around inside your home or near outdoor seating areas.

When to Call an Expert

If the swarms become too much to deal with, especially around your yard or waterfront property, it may be worth calling a pest expert. Since these bugs can be tricky to fully control, professional treatment may be the best option for larger infestations.

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For now, the best news is that while midges may be gross and incredibly annoying, they are mostly harmless and usually only stick around during certain weather conditions.

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