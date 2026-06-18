MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is one of those places that makes a concert feel like a real event. The huge crowds, massive stage setups, giant screens, and all the energy make it more than just seeing a show; it feels like an experience. Add in the Jersey vibe of getting there early and making a whole day out of it, and it’s easy to see why so many people love concerts at MetLife.

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I have seen some great concerts at MetLife Stadium including Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, just to mention a few. This summer and fall there will be some big shows coming to East Rutherford.

What is the Latest Concert Line Up at MetLife Stadium?

According to reports from MetLife Stadium, "JUST ANNOUNCED! BIGBANG is coming to MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2026! K-POP legends BIGBANG are bringing their world tour to East Rutherford in celebration of their 20th anniversary!

BTS - Arirang Tour - August 1st and August 2nd

Chris Brown & Usher - The R&B Tour - August 7th and 8th

Guns N' Roses - World Tour - August 12th

Bruno Mars - The Romantic Tour - SOLD OUT August 21st, 22nd, 25th & 26th

Ed Sheeran - The LOOP Tour - September 4th and September 5th

BIGBANG - September 11th

Karol G - Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour - September 17th and September 18th

AC/DC - Power Up Tour - September 25th

A nice lineup once the World Cup Games are over and leading into the NFL season at MetLife Stadium with the Giants and the Jets. CLICK HERE for more details on sports at MetLife this fall, including the Army - Navy Game.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn