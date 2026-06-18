CONCERT UPDATE: Fantastic Shows Coming To MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey
MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is one of those places that makes a concert feel like a real event. The huge crowds, massive stage setups, giant screens, and all the energy make it more than just seeing a show; it feels like an experience. Add in the Jersey vibe of getting there early and making a whole day out of it, and it’s easy to see why so many people love concerts at MetLife.
I have seen some great concerts at MetLife Stadium including Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, just to mention a few. This summer and fall there will be some big shows coming to East Rutherford.
What is the Latest Concert Line Up at MetLife Stadium?
According to reports from MetLife Stadium, "JUST ANNOUNCED! BIGBANG is coming to MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2026! K-POP legends BIGBANG are bringing their world tour to East Rutherford in celebration of their 20th anniversary!
BTS - Arirang Tour - August 1st and August 2nd
Chris Brown & Usher - The R&B Tour - August 7th and 8th
Guns N' Roses - World Tour - August 12th
Bruno Mars - The Romantic Tour - SOLD OUT August 21st, 22nd, 25th & 26th
Ed Sheeran - The LOOP Tour - September 4th and September 5th
BIGBANG - September 11th
Karol G - Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour - September 17th and September 18th
AC/DC - Power Up Tour - September 25th
A nice lineup once the World Cup Games are over and leading into the NFL season at MetLife Stadium with the Giants and the Jets. CLICK HERE for more details on sports at MetLife this fall, including the Army - Navy Game.
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