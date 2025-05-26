Maybe Surprising, the Cheapest Town in New Jersey to Live

From the sandy shores to lively waterfronts, there's a lot more to discover about living in New Jersey than meets the eye.

I always say I love living, working and playing in New Jersey.

Here in Ocean County we have beautiful spots from our restaurants, our quaint towns, the beach and boardwalk and so much more. I'm so thankful to live here.

Get our free mobile app

But, if you're looking for the cheapest or most affordable place to live in New Jersey, it's not the Jersey Shore. It's not Ocean County and it's not Monmouth County.

Keep Reading: The Most Popular Baby's Name Right Now in New Jersey

Thankfully we have beaches up and down the coast of New Jersey where we can enjoy the beach and all the beauty it brings.

Where's the cheapest place to live in New Jersey?

According to apartments.com, Camden is the most affordable city or town in New Jersey. Here are renting prices for Camden thanks to the website.

From apartments.com, "Camden sits just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia and is the most affordable city in New Jersey. With its revitalization efforts in recent years, Camden has become an increasingly attractive option for renters seeking affordable housing near job opportunities, cultural venues, and college campuses like Rutgers University—Camden."

Camden sits right across from Philadelphia, PA and most are Philadelphia Eagles fans, I appreciate that. And I love the Camden Aquarium and the waterfront there is gorgeous with beautiful views of Philly.

According to the apartments.com, the top 5 most affordable cities or towns in New Jersey are:

#1 - Camden

#2 - Atlantic City

#3 - Vineland

#4 - Irvington

#5 - Lindenwold

LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New Jersey Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in New Jersey using data from the National UFO Reporting Center Gallery Credit: Stacker