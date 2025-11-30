New Jersey law permits inmates to marry, but that right is not automatic. Both partners must meet the same basic requirements as any other couple in the state: each person must be at least 18 years old and legally eligible to marry, meaning not currently married to someone else.

Does the New Jersey Facility Have to Approve It?

Before anything can move forward, the correctional facility must review and approve the marriage request. Administrators look at security concerns, behavioral history, and logistical factors. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Approval is not guaranteed, and the facility has the authority to deny the request if it believes the ceremony could pose a safety risk or disrupt operations.

Where Will the Ceremony Take Place?

Couples should expect the wedding to happen inside the correctional facility. Inmates are generally not granted permission to leave for a ceremony, so outside venues are off the table.

The location is typically a designated room or area chosen by the administration.

Are Witnesses Allowed?

Witnesses are still required, just like any other marriage in New Jersey. However, guests face strict limitations:

Anyone attending must be on the inmate’s approved visitor list or receive special clearance.

Inmates from the same facility may sometimes be allowed to attend as witnesses, depending on institutional rules.

The total number of attendees is usually small and capped by the facility.

Are There Any Restrictions in New Jersey?

Prison weddings are simple and controlled. Many elements common to traditional weddings may be restricted or not allowed at all, including:

Decorations and flowers

Photography or video

Music or personal items

Some administrators may permit limited accommodations, but decisions vary from facility to facility.

Financial Responsibilities

All costs associated with the marriage fall on the couple. This includes:

The marriage license fee

Any transportation or administrative expenses on the non-incarcerated partner’s side

Additional costs related to filing paperwork or arranging officiants if required

The correctional facility does not cover or assist with financial aspects.

Marrying an inmate in New Jersey is entirely legal, but it requires patience, paperwork, and an understanding of the rules that govern correctional environments.

For couples committed to moving forward, knowing these guidelines can help ensure the process runs as smoothly as possible.

