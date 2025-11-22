New World-Class ShopRite Rising in Manahawkin: A Next-Level Shopping Experience Coming Soon

Shawn Michaels

If you’ve driven through Manahawkin lately, you’ve probably noticed a whole lot of activity at the Manahawkin Commons shopping center — and for good reason. The brand-new, world-class Saker ShopRite is officially under construction, and it’s already shaping up to be a major upgrade for local shoppers.

From Empty Kmart to Supermarket Showpiece

This isn’t just a small renovation — it’s a full transformation. The new ShopRite is taking over the former Kmart building on Route 72, right in Manahawkin Commons. Once complete, it’ll replace the current ShopRite location at Stafford Square. The Stafford Township Planning Board gave the project its final approval earlier this year, and construction crews have been busy ever since.

It’s exciting to see life being brought back to that long-empty Kmart spot. The new Saker ShopRite will cover about 116,000 square feet, making it one of the largest and most modern supermarkets in the area.

I stopped by recently to check on the progress, and the transformation is really impressive — you can already start to picture how the space will look once complete.

According to Patch, the project is happening in three phases:

  1. Phase One: Renovating the old Kmart building and sprucing up the parking lot.

  2. Phase Two: Adding new sections to expand the store.

  3. Phase Three: Building a new Route 72 access road to make getting in and out much easier.

A Fresh Boost for Manahawkin Commons

This new ShopRite isn’t just good news for grocery shoppers; it’s a big win for the entire Manahawkin Commons area. The shopping center has been quieter ever since the old Super Kmart shut down a few years back, but that’s about to change.

With a brand-new ShopRite on the way (and other stores expected to follow), the plaza is set to become a busy, modern shopping destination once again.

It’s great to see some fresh energy coming back to this stretch of Route 72. Manahawkin’s new ShopRite is going to be a game-changer for local shoppers, and we’ll be keeping an eye on the progress as construction continues!

