Major Retailer Announced It Will Close 500 Of Its 800 Stores, Including Locations In New Jersey

Retailer Announces Hundreds Of Store Closures

It is never a good report when we hear of more business closures. People will lose jobs and the economy will suffer. Not only that, but loss of products and services. So getting news of the latest large business closure is not good, obviously.

The news was published today, Patch, which announced closures from fabrics and crafts retailer Joann. Joann Fabrics and Crafts "announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores, including six locations in New Jersey. This comes after the company filed for bankruptcy for a second time last month."

According to Patch, The 81-year-old Ohio-based retailer has identified the following New Jersey stores for closure:

Toms River

Mays Landing

Succasunna

Mount Laurel

Deptford

Lawrenceville

According to a company spokesperson for Joann Fabrics and Crafts, "This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve."

According to ScrapeHero, the states with the most Joann Fabrics and Crafts locations include California (77), Florida (50), Ohio (45), Texas (43), Pennsylvania (42), Michigan (41), Illinois (34), New York (31), Washington (30), Indiana (27).

Here in New Jersey, There will only be 5 Joann Fabrics and Crafts locations in New Jersey remaining after the 6 locations close here in the Garden State.

According to Patch, "Sales at Joann had slumped after a jump during the pandemic, when Americans were isolated in their homes and spent more money on sewing and craft supplies. Due to the subsequent inflation, many people had to cut back on their discretionary spending."

