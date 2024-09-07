Macy's Announces It Will Close More Locations Than Thought

Macy's is one of the stores that has had an iconic following in New Jersey and around the nation. Google AI Overview states, "Rowland H. Macy founded Macy's on October 28, 1858 in New York City as a dry goods store called R.H. Macy & Co.. The store was located at 14th Street and 6th Avenue, in a low-rent area north of other dry goods stores at the time. The first day's sales were $11.06."

Now 166 years later, although the Macy's brand has grown significantly around the world, we see the announcement that they will close more locations than originally thought.

According to NJ.com, "Macy’s announced on its second-quarter earnings call that it would be shuttering 150 stores over the next few years, adding that it would close 55 stores in 2024 instead of the 50 stores the retailer projected it would close this year."

In addition the article quoted the organization “We are pleased with the pace and the quality of deal making and now expect to close approximately 55 stores this year versus prior expectations of roughly 50,” CEO Tony Spring said on the second-quarter earnings call."

We have not seen the list of which added Macy's locations will close, but time will tell if any New Jersey locations will be affected. Macy's has 25 locations around New Jersey. "There are currently 519 Macy’s stores in the country, not including Macy’s-owned properties such as more than 150 Bluemercury stores and 56 Bloomingdale’s department stores."

Time will tell how the Garden State locations fare with the extended closings list. CLICK HERE for the complete NJ.com article.

