Love Noodles? You Must Visit The Wonton Guy in Edison, New Jersey

Love noodles? What kind of noodles? How about Asian noodles with several choices like egg noodles, flat rice noodles, vermicelli noodles, or rice noodles? Do you love noodle soup? How about Lo Mein? This all sounds great and it's the headliner at this tiny unique noodle shop in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Noodles Unsplash.com No Revisions loading...

According to "Only In Your State", "Hidden away in a humble storefront, Wonton Guy is the definition of a hole-in-the-wall gem. This Hong Kong-style noodle shop has fancy wall art evoking the bustling city, but inside, it's fairly tiny - with only ten tables for diners."

Unsplash.com Mae Mu Unsplash.com Mae Mu loading...

Quite often you find the best eateries in small restaurants that are tucked away in a town the locals know this is a great place to eat. Seems like the "Wonton Guy" is a place just like this. "During lunch, it will be packed - not just with diners, but with a busy takeout business. And after one look at the small menu, it's not hard to see why."

Noodle Unsplash.com Debbie Tea loading...

If you are looking for this unique noodle shop, that was featured by "Only In Your State", you will need to travel to Edision. The Wonton Guy is located at 1803 NJ-27, Edison, NJ 08817. According to Best of NJ, "The 1,000-square foot Wonton Guy can seat 20 diners inside. It’s interior features wallpaper that depicts a Hong Kong street at night. The restaurant specializes in wontons, of course, but their Hong Kong style is what makes them unique."

Noodles Unsplash.com No Revisions loading...

If you have sampled the Wonton Guy, give us your review and post your comments below.

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now