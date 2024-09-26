Love Italian Food? You Need To Visit This New Jersey Restaurant!

Delicious Cordi's Italian Gourmet Restaurant In Brick Township

When you see a local restaurant that is family-owned and operated and you see the time and care they put into making their restaurant a great place to dine, you know your experience is going to be delicious. Pride in what they do and they do care how your experience is. You know you have a good place based on one simple fact: are people eating there? It's simple, when you see tables full you know that people are enjoying themselves.

Get our free mobile app

I am talking about Cordi's Italian Gourmet in Brick. They have a beautiful location in Ocean County at The Shoppes at New Visions at 101 Prosper Wy, Brick Township, NJ 08723. The moment you walk in you will feel the pride and smell the food! I had a seafood lover dream with several Italian seafood dishes that I thoroughly enjoyed. One of the dishes I loved was their "sambuca shrimp". Something they whipped up and if you love shrimp you need to taste this dish. In addition, I sampled their clams, calamari, and mussels. All these dishes were fantastic and had that delicious touch of Italian goodness.

At Cordi's Italian Gourmet, the owner's son is the Chef and he is fantastic! This truly is a family-owned and operated local business. My main dish was bass and it was a delicious plate. Click on the menu to see some of the delicious choices.

Cordi's Italian Gourmet in Brick Twp NJ Shawn Michaels loading...

Be sure to save room for dessert and coffee as well. Cordi's Italian Gourmet is a BYOB restaurant so bring your favorite bottle of wine and enjoy it with your fantastic Italian meal.

Also for lunch don't forget their brick oven pizzeria next door and try their authentic "Newark-Style" traditional Italian hot dogs!

Great Italian Cooking In Ocean County Food Lovers Dream at Cordi's Italian Gourmet in Brick Township, NJ Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels