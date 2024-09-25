When you think of waterfalls, New Jersey may not be the first place you think of but we have a beautiful location you need to visit in the Garden State so we are going to Buttermilk Falls.

New Jersey is not known for its huge waterfalls, so Buttermilk Falls, nearly 100 feet, is one of our largest natural waterfalls in the state. It's a beautiful site and it's at the beginning of the hike, so it's the first thing you see upon arriving. It's a perfect spot for a photo op and even on a soggy Sunday, there were folks posing and getting some really cool pics at the falls. There are observation decks set up as you climb alongside the falls too, so it is a neat start to what is a challenging hike!

NJHiking.com has this trail as moderate and we did just the Buttermilk Falls trail which is about 4 miles round trip. This trail is tough! It is a lot of uphill the first half with lots of rocky trails and narrow pathways. According to our iPhones, we climbed nearly 60 floors and the way down is steep. I'd recommend hiking poles for sure for balance.

If you're planning this as a day trip from the Shore start early as it's about a 2 1/2 hour ride into Sussex County. A, so there are some off-road areas you will drive to get to the falls, so a vehicle equipped for dirt road travel is best, but it's not terrible; we did not have four-wheel drive and we were fine. There are no restrooms at the falls, but along the way, there are facilities in the Stokes State Park, which you will drive through, so take advantage. Although we did NOT see a bear, this is bear country and some hikers reported a possible sighting, so just keep that in mind, but we had NO problems. There is limited cell phone coverage and there is a parking lot a the base of falls.

Bring your camera because the hike has some breathtaking sights and portions overlap with the Appalachian Trail.

We are glad we did Buttermilk Falls. It was a challenge, but rewarding if you can do it.

Plus, we found a great place for lunch in the town of Fredon: we recommend the Hummingbird House

