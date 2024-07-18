Look At These Exciting New Additions Coming To The Freehold Raceway Mall

New Additions In Monmouth County at Freehold Raceway Mall

One of my favorite malls in New Jersey is the Freehold Raceway Mall. Freehold Raceway Mall has fantastic stores and many good "food" options for dining out. Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang's, Brio Italian Grille, Playa Bowls, Etc. There are a few new eateries coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall:

Bonesaw Brewery

Poke Island Grill

Dave & Buster’s

According to a recent Patch article, there are several stores also coming to Monmouth County at the Freehold Raceway Mall. Also, officials said, "In addition to the new tenants, officials said the mall will also be undergoing an indoor painting and lighting project."

Stores Coming To Freehold Raceway Mall (According to Patch)

Lidl US

"Located near the mall’s Route 537 entrance, Lidl is known for offering high quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a variety of household products at low prices."

Dick's House of Sport

"Set to open in 2025, Dick's House of Sport will be situated in the former Lord & Taylor department store location of the mall."

Freehold Athletic Club

"Scheduled to open later this year, Freehold Athletic Club will occupy the former lower-level Sears space of the mall. The facility will include a state-of-the-art gym, pickleball courts, diverse group classes, a dedicated yoga studio and a cryo room."

What stores would like to see come to Freehold Raceway Mall? What's on your "wish list" for Freehold Raceway Mall? Post your comments below and let us know what your picks are.

