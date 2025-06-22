I know it's something I battled with every summer with my daughter when she was younger. How can I keep her busy and can she stay home alone in New Jersey while I'm working.

Recently, I found out the laws of New Jersey and how old your child has to be to stay home alone in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

As summer vacation kicks in across New Jersey, many parents face a difficult decision: whether to leave their kids home alone while they head to work.

Read More: Best Running Trails in New Jersey

With schools out and camps often expensive or full, working moms and dads are balancing job responsibilities with childcare needs, it’s not always easy.

New Jersey's Legal Stance on Leaving Children Home Alone

New Jersey does not have a set legal age for when a child can be left home alone, according to today.com. That puts the responsibility on parents to decide whether their child is mature enough to handle being alone during the day. Some children may be ready by age 11 or 12, while others might need more supervision, especially for longer hours.

Key Questions Parents Should Ask Before Leaving Kids Alone

Child safety experts recommend parents ask key questions: Can my child follow rules? Do they know what to do in an emergency? Will they stay off social media or avoid answering the door to strangers? If the answers raise doubt, it might be too soon to leave them solo for long periods.

Practical Tips for Keeping Kids Safe and Busy This Summer

For many working parents, flexible solutions like neighbors checking in, grandparents helping, or even co-op childcare swaps with friends can ease the stress. It’s also a good idea to start with short trial runs before leaving a child alone for a full workday.

Ultimately, summer should be a time of fun and some freedom for kids, but also one of safety and responsibility. With thoughtful planning, families can find a balance that works for everyone, even during the long summer stretch.

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer