The Best Elementary Schools In New Jersey 2025

Parents who have children in grade school or "elementary school" want the best for their kids, a school where they can learn, enjoy themselves, and be in a great community environment. Luckily for us here in New Jersey, we have a very good school system. According to U.S. News, New Jersey is ranked #2 among elementary schools in America, only behind Massachusetts, which is ranked #1.

Get our free mobile app

In a recent Patch article, "U.S. News evaluated 47,573 elementary schools across the nation for their list of the best local schools for young students." Our article of course is focusing on the BEST elementary schools in New Jersey. "Elementary schools are considered K-6 in the analysis."

In the Patch article they explained their methodology for their list. "The methodology for the rankings focused on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in math and reading/language arts, while also accounting for students’ background and their achievements in core subjects. Student-teacher ratios were applied to break ties."

NEW JERSEY TOP 10 BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS 2025

School 28, Paterson Public School District Princeton Charter School Washington Elementary School, Westfield Public School District Milton Avenue School, School District of the Chathams Cornelia F. Bradford School, Jersey City Public Schools Forrestdale School, Rumson Borough School District Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School, Summit Public School District Orchard Elementary School, Ridgewood Public School District Hatikvah International Academy Charter School, East Brunswick Wildwood Elementary School, Mountain Lakes

CLICK HERE to see your school ranking, here is the complete state elementary school list from U.S. News.

How do you feel about your children's school? We were lucky to have had good schools for our children growing up here in Ocean County, New Jersey. Post your comments below parents we'd love to see what you have to say.

Elementary School Canva loading...

MORE IMPORTANT NEWS FOR FAMILIES

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman