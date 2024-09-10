Latest: 3 Worst Towns For Cyberbullying In New Jersey

Cyberbullying In New Jersey

As electronics become more and more a part of our lives and as our families venture into the "tech world" we live in, the more the chance they might be targeted by a bully or in this case a "cyberbully".

The definition of cyberbullying, according to dictionary.com, is "the act of harassing someone online by sending or posting mean messages, usually anonymously."

In an article by MattressNextDay, "By analyzing social media sentiment data on Brandwatch, MattressNextDay ranked all 50 states based on the prevalence of bullying, revealing where this issue is most severe and how it could be contributing to sleep disturbances among young people."

3 Worst Towns For Cyberbullying In New Jersey

In the data from the MattressNextDay study, these are the 3 worst towns when it comes to cyberbullying.

1. Atlantic City

2. Sicklerville

3. Trenton

When it comes to states in the nation, "Georgia ranks as the state with the highest levels of cyberbullying, followed by Nevada and Louisiana." New Jersey is ranked 18th nationally when it comes to incidents of cyberbullying.

1, Georgia

2. Nevada

3. Louisiana

4. Florida

5. Maryland

6. Texas

7. New York

8, California

9. Illinois

10. Arizona

"Whether we want to think about it or not, cyberbullying is a continual phenomenon that’s been growing rapidly in recent years. In fact, data suggests that at least 1 in 5 children in America experience some form of bullying each year, with an increasing proportion of this occurring online."

Have you or someone in your family been a victim of cyberbullying? How did you deal with the incident? What tips would you have for other families when it comes to cyberbullying? If you would like to sound off, post your comments below.

CLICK HERE for the complete study from MattressNextDay.

