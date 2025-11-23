The Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey Is Closer Than You Think, And It’s Pure Holiday Magic!

Get our free mobile app

If you’re the kind of person who starts humming holiday tunes the moment the air turns crisp, you’re going to fall head over heels for this place.

Tucked just a short ride down the Garden State Parkway is a Christmas lover’s paradise, a shop so packed with festive charm that it’s earned the title of the largest Christmas store in New Jersey.

Meet Winterwood: New Jersey’s Christmas Wonderland

The store your holiday-loving heart has been missing is Winterwood, a beloved Christmas shop with two locations across Cape May County. While each one has its own charm, the Cape May store often wins people over with its cozy atmosphere and picture-perfect setting.

Here are the locations:

3137 Route 9, Rio Grande — the original and largest Winterwood store

526 Washington Street, Cape May

No matter which one you wander into, you’ll be greeted by glistening ornaments, twinkling displays, and aisles overflowing with seasonal treasures. Winterwood is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., making it easy to plan a visit whenever the holiday spirit hits.

A Peek Inside the Christmas Magic

From shore-themed ornaments to classic holiday keepsakes, Winterwood feels like stepping straight into a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Shelves sparkle with Santa's, snowmen, manger scenes, garland, reindeer, and decorations in every style imaginable.

And there’s something even more enchanting, it smells like Christmas, too. Each location wraps you in that nostalgic holiday scent the moment you walk through the door.

A Tradition That Lasts a Lifetime

It reminds me of my own mother, who would spend ages in Christmas shops when we traveled. She always picked an ornament from each place we visited. Those tiny souvenirs, now hanging on my tree, carry a world of memories.

Maybe that’s the real magic of Winterwood, it's more than decorations. It gives families a chance to collect stories, moments, and pieces of Christmas that last for years.

Love Christmas? This Shop Was Made for You

Whether you’re looking for that perfect ornament, a special holiday gift, or simply a place that fills you with comfort and cheer, Winterwood delivers all of it, wrapped in ribbon, nostalgia, and a whole lot of sparkle.

Keep Reading: Amazon's New Return Policy, Attention New Jersey Shoppers

Christmas lives here all year long, and if you adore the holiday season, it’s absolutely worth the trip.

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker