JUST IN: New Jersey’s Safest Suburb Is In The Top 10 In America
Safest Suburbs In America
Finding a great place to live is one of the most important things we do in our lifetime. People say it’s location, location, location! Even before the house, apartment, condo etc. itself. Where your home is located is a key part of your “living” experience.
These days it seems safety is on everyone’s mind. A neighborhood's “safety” is extremely important for those looking for a place to call home. So when we hear “the safest suburbs in America” we want to know where these places are and to have one of the Top 10 safest suburbs in America right here in New Jersey, well that’s even better.
JUST IN: New Jersey’s Safest Suburb Is In The Top 10 In America
According to a new report from Newser, these are the safest suburbs in America, including one from New Jersey in Bergen County.
Safest suburbs
・Lehi, Utah
・Bethesda, Maryland
・Layton, Utah
・Rockville, Maryland
・Great Falls, Virginia
・Dacula, Georgia
・Buford, Georgia
・Elmhurst, Illinois
・Oak Brook, Illinois
・Edgewater, New Jersey
According to Newser, “Many homebuyers flock from cities to the suburbs when looking for a place to settle down, so SmartAsset wanted to check out which ones offered the safest environment. “
Least-safe suburbs
・Capitola, California
・Largo, Florida
・Plymouth, Massachusetts
・DeLand, Florida
・Senatobia, Mississippi
・Asheboro, North Carolina
・Petersburg, Virginia
・Scottsburg, Indiana
・Lumberton, North Carolina
・Bernalillo, New Mexico
Is there a suburb, you would nominate for a great "safe" place to live here in the Garden State? Post your comments below and let us know what towns you like.
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman