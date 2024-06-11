5 Reasons Why Summer at the Jersey Shore Is Really the Worst

Summer can be a wonderful time here at the Jersey Shore.

For those of us raised here, we have great summertime childhood memories we get to look back on. We are very, very lucky.

While the Jersey Shore is a vacation destination for many in the summer and we love it too, sometimes it can just be the worst.

1. Summer Traffic

Let's be real, traffic in the summer here at the Jersey Shore is the worst.

Crowded vehicle traffic and the only motorcycle in America Ali ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¡obanoÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸lu loading...

I used to drive farther and longer to avoid sitting in traffic on the parkway. I didn't care if I was in the car a little longer, I couldn't bear just sitting there.

With the influx of BENNYs and other tourists, certain roads at the Shore become parking lots during high traffic times.

2. Mosquitoes

I can hear the buzzing in my head right now just looking at the mosquito photo.

Mosquito on human hand Anest loading...

Mosquitoes come out in full force once the weather warms up.

Some of us are the lucky ones and never get a single bite all summer long. Then, there are some of us who can't step outside for even a moment without getting attacked.

3. Humidity

I will be the first to say, I don't care if it's a dry heat or high humidity hot is hot.

MarianVejcik MarianVejcik loading...

I have been to states with "dry heat" and I've been to New Orleans in July, both felt just as hot as the other.

However, you do end up feeling stickier and the air feels thicker with high humidity.

Get our free mobile app

4. Ticks

We have so many amazing parks and trails to spend a beautiful afternoon taking a hike in and exploring here in New Jersey.

Wood tick ironman100 loading...

Unfortunately, what comes with summer and the great outdoors is ticks.

Recently, we took a hike with our dog and ended up pulling over 10 ticks off of her. Thank goodness for tick medicine...

5. It makes you realize the rest of the year stinks

I am a summer girl through and through. To me, no other season even comes close and I also have a summer birthday.

new jersey seasons Canva loading...

Sure spring is fine, fall can be very nice, and winter can be beautiful if we get a little bit of snow, but being able to spend the day on the beach in the summer here trumps all else.

Do any of those reasons outweigh the positive reasons why summer at the Jersey Shore is just the best? Nope.

I'll take summertime at the Jersey Shore over any other season anywhere else.

18 Amazing Summer Day Trips That Aren't Too Far From New Jersey If you're looking for some summertime fun that is close to home but you want to still feel like you are on vacation, check out these great regional attractions. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman