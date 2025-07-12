Many consider summer at the Jersey Shore to be the 100 days from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. Well if that’s the case then we are about the halfway point and while not looking to be a downer before you know it the end will be closer than the beginning. During the winter when it was cold and dark some of you promised that this would be the summer to enjoy many of the things the Jersey Shore has to offer. Well what are you waiting for, the clock is still ticking but there is time to:

Catch a Jersey Shore BlueClaws game. They have four more week-long home stands between now and September 7 th .

. Spend a weekend afternoon at Monmouth Park which remains one of America’s truly great homes for thoroughbred racing. There is live racing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the $1 million Haskell Stakes is coming up on July 19 th .

. Go fly a kite! Every Wednesday through the end of August the Borough of Seaside Park hosts Kite Night on the O Street Beach at 5pm. It’s a great family event at which you can fly a kite or just watch the sky filled with colorful ones including professional kite flyers. Neighboring Seaside Heights hosts Kites in the Heights on Tuesdays from 4-8pm on the Carteret Avenue beach. Of course both are weather permitting. Plus you could spend a full day at the world famous Casino Pier including Breakwater Beach and rides for all ages.

Take a ride to LBI and make sure you stop at “Chicken or the Egg” for their famous wings…by the way sound local by calling it CHEGG. Combine that with visits to Thundering Surf Waterpark and Fantasy Island and you’ve got a full day.

Enjoy a day and night on the beach and boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach and take advantage of all the offerings Jenkinson’s has including the Aquarium and special events for kids.

Find any spot where you can sit outside, sip a cocktail and have a bite to eat. If it’s hot look for some shade but remember come later in the fall you will wish you did.

That’s a long list of things to do but you still have a few weeks so give it a shot!