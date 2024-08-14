Summertime is the Best Time to Check Out this Adorable Town in New Jersey

I know I know so many people that go to this beach town want me not to mention it. But, it is one of the cutest right here at the Jersey Shore.

According to onlyinyourstate.com, this little town is one of the most underrated in New Jersey and has the nickname "Jewel of the Jersey Shore."

It's where I love to ride my bike, it's one of my favorite places.

This little beach town is in Monmouth County just south of Asbury Park. This little town is adorable, peaceful, and always a great afternoon on the beach. The atmosphere in this Jersey Shore town is just perfect to me.

What Jersey Shore Town is the "Jewel of the Jersey Shore"?

It has beautiful soft sand, a quiet beach, a quaint downtown, and beautiful Victorian houses. I love riding my bike through this gorgeous little Monmouth County beach town. It's Spring Lake.

When I was younger my aunt and uncle had a friend that lived in Spring Lake and we always loved Spring Lake. It was always the most fun. How could this little town be one of the most underrated towns? Maybe, because it's a hidden gem of the Jersey Shore. It's a beautiful, peaceful beach town.

Asbury Park and Belmar are close by. But, Spring Lake, Seagirt, Ocean Grove - these three Jersey Shore beach towns are all quieter than some.

When it comes to Spring Lake Beach, and according to onlyinyourstate.com it is the most underrated beach in New Jersey. I have to agree. It's never crowded and the sand is soft and fluffy. Spring Lake has always reminded me of family, a family-friendly town. It puts a smile on my face.

