Jersey Shore Premium Outlets Adds Six New Amazing Brands

Exciting News! Jersey Shore Premium Outlets Add Half Dozen Amazing New Brands To Their Tinton Falls Location in Monmouth County

Word is that six exciting brands will be added to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets (1 Premium Outlet Blvd Tinton Falls, NJ 07753). In a press release this week, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets will be adding these new great shopping options, some already open.

According to the outlet press release, these are the six very well-known brands that are coming to Tinton Falls

Old Navy Outlet (Now Open): Offering affordable, fashionable clothing and accessories for adults, kids, babies, and moms-to-be, Old Navy Outlet is the place to get new looks for the summer season. Whether it be a new swimsuit for the pool, or a new pair of khakis for the start of school, Old Navy Outlet has countless options for all family members.

HEYDUDE (Opening August 2024): For shoes with a winning combination of tried-and-true innovative, ultra-light comfort and casual yet versatile style, HEYDUDE has got you covered. Some of the cushiest, comfiest, airiest, featheriest, lightest shoes on Earth. Find the perfect pair of lightweight, comfortable, stylish and affordable shoes that are made for both men and women.

Victoria’s Secret (Opening Oct 2024): Every woman deserves to feel empowered by their wardrobe. As the world's largest intimates retailer offering a wide assortment of signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, swim and athleisure, Victoria’s Secret helps women express their inner-confidence and feel beautiful in their own skin.

Pandora (Opening Oct 2024): At Pandora, each charm has a meaning. Whether it’s a celebration of a pattern or a tribute to a country, occasion, or person, each charm is designed to tell a personal story of its wearer. As the world’s largest jewelry maker, Pandora offers high quality, hand-finished, and modern jewelry products at affordable prices, perfect for birthdays or anniversaries.

New Balance Factory Store (Opening Dec 2024): Whether you are a marthorner or first-time runner, New Balance Factory Store produces quality footwear and athletic apparel to fit all types of athletes. As one of the global leaders in the athletic industry, New Balance Factory Store is committed to uplifting communities through access to sports, education and fantastic shoes.

Cinnabon (Opening Dec 2024): Cinnabon bakeries have built a reputation for serving fresh, aromatic cinnamon rolls made with premium Indonesian cinnamon and topped with a sweet, rich, cream cheese-based frosting. Each Cinnabon product is served hot out of the oven and baked fresh before guests’ eyes.

The Jersey Shore Premium Outlets is excited for guests to stock their closets and satisfy their sweet tooth with the latest brands and dining options to hit the area!

For more information, please visit https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/jersey-shore.

