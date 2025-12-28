Craving authentic Mexican flavors? Dive into the diverse breakfast and dinner options at local spots in New Jersey.

The Jersey Shore has some of the best Mexican restaurants.

I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before.

Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the list, I was just there in Manahawkin. The restaurant is called El Tepeyac, and it was the cutest place.

Authentic Mexican Dining at the Jersey Shore

The atmosphere was colorful and friendly, like most Mexican restaurants. I had their chalupas and taco and it was delicious. This restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Mexican food is delicious at dinnertime but an authentic Mexican breakfast is amazing.

When I think of Mexican, I think of Margaritas, tacos, enchiladas, and of course the amazing quesadillas (my favorite).

Must-Try Dishes: From Chalupas to Quesadillas

Most of these 10 Mexican restaurants in Ocean and Monmouth County have authentic Mexican with their flare of specials mixed in there. Every Mexican restaurant I've ever been to has something special on its menu that will have you coming back for more.

According to bestofnj.com, New Jersey has hundreds of Mexican restaurants. On the "best of" list, it shows the best of North Jersey, South Jersey, Central Jersey, and the Jersey Shore. Check out these 10 of the best at the Jersey Shore!

