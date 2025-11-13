Beach Erosion Worsens Along the Jersey Shore

Officials Declare State of Emergency Amid Safety Concerns

Dunes and Infrastructure Threatened by Storm Damage

Emergency Measures Underway to Protect the Coastline

The Jersey Shore is literally washing away. Another coastal town just declared a state of emergency due to worsening beach erosion. #JerseyShore #NJNews #Climate

Brigantine has become the newest Jersey Shore town to issue a local state of emergency after multiple storms caused significant damage to its beaches.

According to an NJ.com report, "Officials in Brigantine say the storms, including last month’s nor’easter, have created sand cliffs and destroyed both berms and dunes in place to protect homes and other infrastructure. The width of the beach has also been reduced."

The report also indicated that United States Representative Jeff Van Drew, who represents a large portion of the Jersey Shore, said he’s collaborating with the Army Corps of Engineers to develop a response plan for the region’s beach erosion.

