New York City, Jersey City, and Philadelphia Highlighted Among Top 20 Most Luxurious Cities in America

Jersey City Ranked Among Most Luxurious Cities In America

Three local states in the Northeast have cities that are ranked among the most luxurious cities in the Nation. These states include New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Dominion’s 2025 Luxury Cities Index has just been released, and it has America's best. It ranks the 100 largest U.S. cities based on key luxury indicators: like 5-star hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, private jet access, fashion events, high-end gyms, and more. This list is just as it's titled, "luxury".

America's Most Luxurious Cities in 2025 (Top 20)

New York City Las Vegas Los Angeles San Francisco Chicago Miami San Diego Honolulu Jersey City Boston Washington Seattle Atlanta Dallas Houston Denver New Orleans Scottsdale Philadelphia Long Beach

A few highlights for Jersey City from the data:

Jersey City ranks #9 overall, with a notable score in food quality (#2) and a strong presence in clubs (#51).

The city also features a high number of hotels (#82) and travel options (#15), making it a significant destination for visitors in the New Jersey area.

A few highlights for New York City from the data:

New York City ranks #1 overall

#1 in food, recreation, clubs, and health & wellbeing

A few highlights for Philadelphia from the data:

Philadelphia ranks #19 overall,

#9 in clubs

#11 in shopping

Other findings in the survey include:

Hotels: #1 Miami

Food: #1 New York City

Travel Options: #1 Los Angeles

Recreation: #1 New York City

Shopping: #1 Las Vegas

Clubs: #1 New York City

Beauty & Wellbeing: #1 New York City

