If you’re looking for that storybook Christmas vibe in the U.S., a handful of cities really lean into the magic. New York City is the obvious heavyweight, think the Rockefeller Center tree, skating at Bryant Park, and department store windows that look like they were decorated by elves on a sugar high.

Over in Chicago, the Christkindlmarket turns downtown into a cozy little German holiday village filled with ornaments, hot spiced wine, and enough twinkly lights to make anyone sentimental.

Out west, places like Leavenworth, Washington, go all-in with a full Bavarian-themed Christmas that feels straight out of a snow globe. If you want warmth with your holiday cheer, Orlando and San Antonio are popular too; both pack holiday parades, lights, and events without the whole “frostbite” situation.

Then there’s Asheville, North Carolina, where the Biltmore Estate decks its halls in a way that would make even the Ghost of Christmas Present nod approvingly. Overall, the best Christmas destinations mix festive decorations, big community events, and that little spark of wonder that makes the season feel special.

Well, move over, everyone, because a new U.S. city has become America’s #1 Christmas Destination, and it is right here in New Jersey.

What is America’s #1 Christmas Destination?

According to a recent article from New Jersey Digest, "Jersey City was just named the number one Christmas hotspot in the U.S. for 2025, according to a new study tracking Christmas activity across the nation. With 69.4 seasonal events per square mile and a total of 1,460 holiday activities, Jersey City leads the nation in Christmas cheer. Streets, shops and public spaces transform into a full winter wonderland, drawing crowds from across New Jersey and New York City."

Heading to Jersey City this December? Along with the sparkling lights and holiday markets, the city’s seasonal bar scene is becoming a major attraction. Festive pop-ups, themed cocktail lounges, and warm winter hangouts are all serving up holiday vibes and creative drinks.

New Jersey Digest has a roundup of Christmas bars in New Jersey that showcase some of the best places in Jersey City to soak up the holiday spirit.

