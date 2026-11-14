If you have never gone "bird watching," you don't know what you are missing. We have some of the best bird species here in the Garden State, and once you get out and start spotting them, you will know what I mean.

If you decide to photograph these fantastic birds, that's where the fun begins because photographing our feathered friends can be quite a challenge; many of them don't like to sit still for very long, and they often don't appreciate us getting too close.

I don't have a very expensive camera, a Nikon, but I like it, and I think it does a fine job for my hobby.

Is New Jersey A Good Place For Bird Watching and Photography?

Bird watching and photography are very popular in New Jersey because we have so many great places to see different types of birds and wildlife. From Cape May to our local parks, beaches, and wildlife refuges, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature.

New Jersey is also along an important bird migration route, making it a great place to see many different species throughout the year. Many people enjoy taking pictures of the birds they spot, whether it is just a hobby or something they are passionate about.

It is a relaxing way to get outdoors, enjoy nature, and appreciate the wildlife we have right here in New Jersey.

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Bald Eagle

The Bald Eagle is an iconic bird and our nation's symbol. This bird of prey was facing extinction, but environmentalists were able to protect and revive the species, and now the great Bald Eagle is back, and maybe you have seen one here in New Jersey. I took this photo in Mystic Island, New Jersey, in Ocean County.

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Belted Kingfisher

The Belted Kingfisher is a great diver! This little bird dives at full speed, head first, into the water to "fish". This photo, as you can see, was taken at a National Wildlife Refuge here in New Jersey.

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Osprey

This is the "Seahawk," and you will see them up and down the Jersey Shore. This one flew directly over me and took a look to see if I had any fish lol

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Seahawk

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Great Horned Owl

Great Horned Owls are amazing! They're incredibly adaptable and can be found in New Jersey and elsewhere. They have excellent night vision and hearing, which makes them formidable predators.

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Snowy Owl

This Arctic Owl was migrating and took a break at Island Beach State Park; that's when I was able to snap some photos.

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Pileated Woodpecker

Pileated Woodpecker! They're the largest woodpeckers in North America and make those distinctive rectangular holes in trees.

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Cooper's Hawk

Cooper's Hawk! These agile predators are known for hunting other birds, often navigating dense tree cover with surprising speed.

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Great Egret

Love the coloring of this beauty. Took this along the back bay area of Southern Ocean County, NJ.

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Great Blue Heron

This bird is a great hunter and known for being super still while it waits. Took this shot in Little Egg Harbor, NJ, and yes, the heron stood very still for its photo.

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Eastern Goldfinch

The New Jersey State Bird! The beautiful Goldfinch, aka the American Goldfinch. This beauty was actually spending the summer in our backyard.

Check out more photos I've taken at the Jersey Shore Below