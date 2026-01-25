High honors for all-star chefs here in the Garden State.

Patch recently reported that two New Jersey Chefs have been named semifinalists in the coveted 2026 James Beard Culinary Awards.

What Are The James Beard Culinary Awards?

The James Beard Culinary Awards are major food awards that celebrate the best people in the U.S. food scene. Given out each year by the James Beard Foundation, they honor great chefs, restaurants, bakers, and even food writers.

Think of the awards as a big stamp of approval for people who are doing an amazing job cooking, serving, and talking about food in a meaningful way.

According to Patch, "On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2026 James Beard semifinalists, and only two chefs in New Jersey made the list: Russ Cowan of Radin's Delicatessen in Cherry Hill and David Viana, executive chef/co-owner of Judy & Harry's in Asbury Park."

A little background, the spot is jointly owned by Viana and his wife, Neilly Robinson. In 2025, the couple completely refreshed the menu and gave the restaurant a new identity, reopening around the middle of last year with a focus on Italian dishes. The restaurant’s name is a tribute to Robinson’s parents.

According to Patch, "Nominees will be announced on March 31, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago."

Congratulations to both David Viana and Russ Cowan, and good luck this year with the awards. We will be rooting for you.

