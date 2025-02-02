Is New Jersey The Best State to Retire on Social Security?

Retirement is a big conversation here in the Garden State. We have a huge senior population and for many "retirement" is the next big stage of life. Not everyone is set for a luxurious retirement and many will be living on their "pension" and or "social security".

Get our free mobile app

The question is, is New Jersey one of the best places to retire if you plan on living off a pension and/or social security? A recent article was published by "American Charm" that looked at the best states in America for those retiring on a pension and/or social security.

So the bad news from this article from American Charm is that the answer to the question "Is New Jersey One of the Best States to Retire on a Small Pension or Social Security?" the answer is no, unfortunately, New Jersey did not make this list, but we do have the list in case you are curious which states are best in the United States for retiring on social security and/or pensions.

Top States To Retire On Pension and/or Social Security

1. Texas

2. Arizona

3. Tennessee

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. South Carolina

7. Mississippi

8. Alabama

9. Arkansas

10. Nevada

11. Indiana

12. Kentucky

So does it surprise you that New Jersey did not make the list? When we see the price of homes, property tax, insurance, cost of living, etc. It's not surprising, to me, that New Jersey is not on the list, living in Jersey is expensive. Trying to make ends meet on a pension and/or social security is tricky. One way to make up for this is to save, save, save for your golden years!

Retirement Canva loading...

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine