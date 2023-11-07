I’m Hoping This Toms River, NJ Community of White Lights Decorates Again This Year

I&#8217;m Hoping This Toms River, NJ Community of White Lights Decorates Again This Year

Sue Moll

You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. It is such a great memory for me and get excited every year.

I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.

Last year we had a call from a listener and she told me to try out a neighborhood in Toms River. The neighborhood is Palmerson Court.

My pictures didn't do it justice. This neighborhood looked beautiful. The entire cul-de-sac came together and did their trees all in white lights. It was absolutely lovely.

I love when neighborhoods come together and decorate together. I'm not sure if last year was the first year they started doing this or maybe it's been like this for a while. Either way, it's worth the drive-by, it's a beautiful neighborhood in Toms River.

Check out some of these pictures from last year. Palmerson Court, I'm crossing my fingers you are all doing this again in your neighborhood.

I'm so hoping this little Toms River community will do this again.

