I'm going to be totally honest, I never knew about these codes and thank goodness, I've never heard one announced over a PA system in a store.

If you know about these codes, you're one step ahead. Always be alert, but if you're anything like me, once I get shopping I'm focused on shopping, not the announcements.

READ MORE: Walmart Just Announced Big Changes To Delivery

If you're in the grocery store or even a department store, you probably hear the PA system making announcements. But, I never knew there are codes to listen for while shopping.

What does CODE BROWN mean in a New Jersey store?

CODE BROWN means there is an active shooter in the store. It could also mean something violent is happening in the store. If you hear CODE BROWN in a store, get out fast if you can. Call 911 when you get out of the store.

What does CODE GREEN mean in a New Jersey store?

CODE GREEN means there is an active hostage situation in the store.

What does CODE BLUE mean in a New Jersey Store?

CODE BLUE means someone has called in a bomb threat. Hopefully it's just a threat, but I would get out immediately.

What does CODE RED mean in a New Jersey Store?

CODE RED means there is a fire in the store.

Just keep listening for colors and be aware.

These announcements we hear might be a spill in isle 3 or a manager is called to the front of the store, but there could be something a lot more dangerous.

Color codes are for emergencies. They convey quick and efficient emergencies.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.